Huntley police investigating after 8-year-old duct-taped to pole in park

Huntley police are looking into a report of bullying at Deicke Park Monday afternoon involving two teenagers who are alleged to have duct-taped an 8-year-old to a pole and stolen his 6-year-old brother's candy, police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. The boys' father reported what happened to police and posted it on a Huntley Facebook chat group attempting to track down the teens' parents.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The 8-year-old was duct-taped to outdoor fitness equipment at the park, off Route 47, near Stingray Bay Family Aquatic Center.

"The offenders rode away on bikes," Deputy Chief Mike Klunk said.

The teens are believed to be 15 to 17 years old.

"At this point, we haven't identified the kids but we're still looking into it," Klunk said. "The park district has been notified. We've actually got a teen forum starting tomorrow (Tuesday) through Thursday. We will be out there at Deicke Park. We're also going to step up our patrols in the park."

Police are asking anyone with information about the bullying incident to step up.

The Huntley High School Summer Forum is an annual three-day program for incoming freshmen jointly sponsored by the Huntley and Lake in the Hills police departments and McHenry County sheriff's office. It will include discussions on bullying/cyberbullying, teen-dating violence, current drug and alcohol trends, and internet and social networking dangers.