Hampshire truck stop employee missing

A man who works at a truck stop in Hampshire is missing, authorities said Monday.

John Bicek, 20, of Hebron was reported missing to police Saturday after his family hadn't heard from him in several days, which they said was unusual, according to a news release from the McHenry Police Department. Family members contacted his workplace, Love's Travel Stop in Hampshire, and employees said he last left work at 8 a.m. July 30

Using a cellphone application, his family was able to find his empty vehicle parked in Fort McHenry Park in McHenry, 4301 W. Front Royal Dr., police said.

Bicek was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black utility pants, police said. He's 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information about Bicek's whereabouts should call the McHenry police main line at (815) 363-2200 or Criminal Investigation Division at (815) 363-2599. Anonymous tips can be called in at (815) 363-2124.