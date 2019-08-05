 

Feder: Nine personalities added to Radio Hall of Fame

  • Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the psychosexual therapist who hosted the groundbreaking radio show "Sexually Speaking" in the 1980s, has been chosen for induction into the Radio Hall of Fame.

    Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the psychosexual therapist who hosted the groundbreaking radio show "Sexually Speaking" in the 1980s, has been chosen for induction into the Radio Hall of Fame. Courtesy of Hulu Originals

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 8/5/2019 6:48 AM

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the psychosexual therapist who hosted the groundbreaking radio show "Sexually Speaking" in the 1980s, and Ryan Seacrest, the Los Angeles-based nationally syndicated radio personality, have been chosen for induction in the Radio Hall of Fame, Robert Feder writes.

They're among nine broadcasters named to the 2019 Hall of Fame class today.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Others are Sean "Hollywood" Hamilton, Harry Harrison, Joe Madison, Jim Rome, John Tesh, and the team of Kevin Ryder and Gene "Bean" Baxter.

The Chicago-based shrine honors radio's outstanding personalities and programs.

No one from Chicago made the cut this year.

Winners will be inducted November 8 at Gotham Hall in New York.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 