Feder: Nine personalities added to Radio Hall of Fame

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the psychosexual therapist who hosted the groundbreaking radio show "Sexually Speaking" in the 1980s, has been chosen for induction into the Radio Hall of Fame. Courtesy of Hulu Originals

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the psychosexual therapist who hosted the groundbreaking radio show "Sexually Speaking" in the 1980s, and Ryan Seacrest, the Los Angeles-based nationally syndicated radio personality, have been chosen for induction in the Radio Hall of Fame, Robert Feder writes.

They're among nine broadcasters named to the 2019 Hall of Fame class today.

Others are Sean "Hollywood" Hamilton, Harry Harrison, Joe Madison, Jim Rome, John Tesh, and the team of Kevin Ryder and Gene "Bean" Baxter.

The Chicago-based shrine honors radio's outstanding personalities and programs.

No one from Chicago made the cut this year.

Winners will be inducted November 8 at Gotham Hall in New York.

