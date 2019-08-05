Barrington chlorine leak repairs mostly finished

Repairs have been mostly completed at a chlorine plant adjacent to Barrington village hall, where a leaks over the weekend sparked warnings to nearby residents, an outdoor watering ban and a large response by emergency crews.

The responses occurred late Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon after an odor was detected outside village hall, 200 S. Hough St. Residents near village hall were told to stay indoors with windows and doors closed after the initial hazardous materials response at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Chlorine is an element on the periodic chart that long has been used to disinfect water. Those exposed to dangerous concentrations can suffer blurred vision, coughing, chest tightness, nausea and burning pain, redness and blisters on the skin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials stressed Barrington's water has been safe to drink since the chlorine leak was discovered. No injuries were reported.

With repairs to a valve declared mostly completed Monday afternoon, the village announced the lifting of an outdoor watering ban associated with the leak. The village enacted the ban Sunday night while the plant was shut for the repairs.

Patty Dowd Schmitz, the village's director of communications, marketing and events, said the plant in question dates to the 1800s. It is about 50 yards west of village hall in the middle of two parking areas. Barrington has another chlorine plant on Bryant Street just north of Northwest Highway.

About 50 first responders from at least two dozen agencies were dispatched to village hall after the small leak became known Saturday night.