Chlorine leak causes major police, fire response to Barrington village hall

A small chlorine leak at a well site led to a major police and fire response to Barrington village hall late Saturday, officials said. Daily Herald File Photo. 2016

About 50 first responders from more than two dozen police and fire departments responded to Barrington Saturday night after a chlorine leak was reported at village hall.

The hazardous materials incident response began about 10:30 p.m. when the Barrington Fire Department was called to investigate an odor at village hall, 200 S. Hough St., officials said Sunday.

A small chlorine leak was identified at one of the village's well sites and the Lake County Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to the scene, according to the village.

Residents in the nearby area were contacted and instructed to stay indoors with doors and windows closed while leak was isolated and stopped. The incident was over by 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians reported, according to the village.