Authorities return to Barrington village hall to deal with chlorine leak

A small chlorine leak at a well site led to a major police and fire response to Barrington village hall late Saturday, officials said. Daily Herald File Photo. 2016

Authorities responded to Barrington Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon after a chlorine leak was reported at village hall.

The hazardous materials incident response began about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when the Barrington Fire Department was called to investigate an odor at village hall, 200 S. Hough St. About 50 first responders from more than two dozen police and fire departments arrived on the scene, officials said.

A small chlorine leak was identified at one of the village's well sites, and the Lake County Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to the scene, according to the village.

While fire officials initially said the incident was over by 3:30 a.m. Sunday, they later confirmed that crews were working on the scene again Sunday afternoon. Residents in the nearby area were instructed to stay indoors with doors and windows closed.

No injuries have been reported.