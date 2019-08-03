Community Church holds 63rd annual Cornfest and Craft Fair
Updated 8/3/2019 6:58 PM
Community Church of Rolling Meadows held its 63rd annual Cornfest and Craft Fair Saturday.
The main attraction was all-you-can-eat sweet corn, grown locally and picked just hours before being boiled and smothered in butter.
A tradition since 1957, this popular event is a source of community fellowship each August. The event included a craft fair with handmade items from local artisans and other vendors, as well as kids' activities, a raffle and live music.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.