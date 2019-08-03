Community Church holds 63rd annual Cornfest and Craft Fair

Community Church of Rolling Meadows held its 63rd annual Cornfest and Craft Fair Saturday.

The main attraction was all-you-can-eat sweet corn, grown locally and picked just hours before being boiled and smothered in butter.

A tradition since 1957, this popular event is a source of community fellowship each August. The event included a craft fair with handmade items from local artisans and other vendors, as well as kids' activities, a raffle and live music.