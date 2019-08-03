 

Community Church holds 63rd annual Cornfest and Craft Fair

  • Lorna Cobb of Rolling Meadows, left, Kathy Klutch of Rolling Meadows and Lincoln Dryer, 5, of Denver, Colo., shuck ears of corn during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday.

      Lorna Cobb of Rolling Meadows, left, Kathy Klutch of Rolling Meadows and Lincoln Dryer, 5, of Denver, Colo., shuck ears of corn during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Volunteers shuck corn during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday.

      Volunteers shuck corn during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Lori Wiley, left, and Julie Mackie, both of Rolling Meadows, butter corn during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday.

      Lori Wiley, left, and Julie Mackie, both of Rolling Meadows, butter corn during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Gaby Johnson of Rolling Meadows enjoys corn on the cob during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday.

      Gaby Johnson of Rolling Meadows enjoys corn on the cob during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People check out artists' wares during the craft fair at Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday.

      People check out artists' wares during the craft fair at Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • John Cobb of Joliet grills onions during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday at the church.

      John Cobb of Joliet grills onions during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday at the church. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Byron Hart of Algonquin, left, and Keith O'Hara of Palatine grill burgers and hot dogs during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday at the church.

      Byron Hart of Algonquin, left, and Keith O'Hara of Palatine grill burgers and hot dogs during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday at the church. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People line up for food during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday at the church.

      People line up for food during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday at the church. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • While there was plenty to do at the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' Cornfest Saturday, the main attraction was -- of course -- the corn.

      While there was plenty to do at the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' Cornfest Saturday, the main attraction was -- of course -- the corn. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/3/2019 6:58 PM

Community Church of Rolling Meadows held its 63rd annual Cornfest and Craft Fair Saturday.

The main attraction was all-you-can-eat sweet corn, grown locally and picked just hours before being boiled and smothered in butter.

A tradition since 1957, this popular event is a source of community fellowship each August. The event included a craft fair with handmade items from local artisans and other vendors, as well as kids' activities, a raffle and live music.

