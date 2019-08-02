Wauconda High School grad killed in Volo-area crash identified

A recent Wauconda High School graduate who died this week in a rollover crash near Volo has been identified as 18-year-old Magdalene Bonefas, officials said Friday.

Preliminary results from an autopsy performed Thursday determined that the Volo woman died from blunt force injuries caused by the crash, which occurred about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on Route 12 near Case Road, according to Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper. Toxicology results are pending.

Lake County sheriff's police said Bonefas was driving a 2000 GMC pickup truck carrying a sealcoating tank when it veered off the east side of the road. Officials said she overcorrected, which likely caused the vehicle to roll.

Bonefas was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the truck, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have been in close contact with Ms. Bonefas' family, and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," Cooper said in a written statement. "This is truly a tragedy for her family and the community."

Her passenger, an 18-year-old Wauconda woman, had been wearing a seat belt and was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Both women graduated from Wauconda High School in 2019, and Bonefas had been working this summer as a temporary employee for Wauconda Unit School District 118. The district released a statement on its website Wednesday, and counselors were available at Wauconda High School for staff, students and community members.

The crash is being investigated by the Lake County sheriff's and coroner's offices.