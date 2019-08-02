Motorcycle rider dies from injuries in crash with SUV

A 23-year-old Gurnee motorcycle rider who was involved in a July 27 crash has died from his injuries, according to Lake County officials.

Jaskaran Singh was hospitalized after he was involved in the crash with an SUV at 6:41 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Lawson Boulevard in Gurnee.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Friday that Singh died of blunt force injuries caused in the crash.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Singh's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," Cooper said in a news release.

Cooper said his office performed the autopsy Monday.

Toxicology test results are pending and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

The preliminary police investigation showed an SUV was traveling east on Grand Avenue and turned left to go north on Lawson Boulevard when it collided with a motorcyclist traveling west on Grand Avenue.