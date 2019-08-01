Two charged in overdose death of McHenry man

McHenry police have arrested two suspects in the Sept. 5, 2018, heroin and fentanyl overdose death of a 28-year-old man.

Kenneth M. Harris, 26, of the 2200 block of 83rd Street in Woodridge, is charged with drug-induced homicide for supplying the drugs that killed Charles D. McCoy, of McHenry, authorities said. Gabriel A. Stanaszek, 21, of the 800 block of Buckingham Court in Crystal Lake, is accused of felony delivery of a controlled substance for delivering the drugs to McCoy, authorities said.

McCoy was found unresponsive at his house on the 3200 block of Kinley Boulevard, and paramedics were unable to revive him. The coroner's office determined McCoy's cause of death was from heroin and fentanyl, and investigators linked the drugs to Harris and Stanaszek, issuing arrest warrants in early June 2019.

Authorities arrested Harris on Tuesday near Indianapolis; Stanaszek was arrested at his house on that day as well, police said

Harris is being held at the Henricks County jail in Indiana while awaiting extradition to McHenry County.

Harris' case is due in McHenry County court in Woodstock on Aug. 13. If convicted of drug-induced homicide, he faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

Stanaszek is free on bond, and his next court date on the heroin charges was not immediately available. If convicted in the heroin delivery case, he faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison.

Stanaszek is due in court Sept. 5 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and felony possession of a controlled substance from a May 2019 arrest in Lake in the Hills, according to court records. He faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison if convicted in that case.