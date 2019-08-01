Images: Opening day of the Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days festival

The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Hampshire residents from left Janeah Covington, Kaitlyn Gerardi and Adriana Gallegos let out a scream while riding Pharao's Fury during the first day of Coon Creek Country Days Thursday in Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Hampshire sisters Lola Cornwell, left, 8, and Brooklyn Cornwell, 6, ham it up for mom's camera after buying ice cream at the Coon Creek Country Days Thursday in Hampshire.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Samme Firmstone of Hampshire won the balloon game and asks for assistance from family to her pick out a prize during Thursday's Coon Creek Country Days in downtown Hampshire.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Marcus Peterson makes balloon art at the Faithway Baptist Church booth during Thursday's Coon Creek Country Days in Hampshire.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The Lennys' took the stage at the fest which continues through Sunday featuring entertainment, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Kyle Anderson with Kyl's BBQ stand cooks potato wedges during the Coon Creek Country Days festival which kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest continues through Sunday featuring live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer