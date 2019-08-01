17 children injured in bus crash near Libertyville

Seventeen children were taken to hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries after a chain-reaction crash Thursday morning involving three loaded school buses and a dump truck near Libertyville.

Lake County authorities said the busses with children ages 5-14 were traveling west on Route 137 (Buckley Road) at River Road at about 10:45 a.m. when a dump truck carrying landscaping materials struck the rear of one of the busses, pushing it into the others.

The buses were carrying children and counselors from the North Suburban YMCA summer camp in Northbrook.

No critical injuries were reported, but approximately 144 students and counselors were evaluated by paramedics.

Parents were instructed not to come to the scene, as arrangements were being made to bring the students back to camp. They were told to call (847) 272-7250 for more information.

The three bus drivers and the 44-year-old Elgin man driving the truck were uninjured. No tickets were issued but are likely for the truck driver, Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

YMCA staff members worked with the busing company to transport all of the children and counselors back to camp.