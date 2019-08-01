Lake County

17 children injured in bus crash near Libertyville

  17 children were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday morning after a chain-reaction crash involving three school buses and a truck near Libertyville.

  • Lake County authorities say a dump truck struck the rear of a loaded school bus near Libertyville Thursday morning, sparking a chain-reaction crash involving two more buses and leaving 17 children with minor injuries.

  • A chain-reaction crash involving three school buses and a dump truck sent 17 children to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday morning near Libertyville, authorities said. In all, 144 children and camp counselors were evaluated by paramedics after the crash.

  • Lake County Sheriff's police investigate the scene of a chain-reaction crash near Libertyville Thursday morning involving three school buses and a dump truck.

  • Buckley Road near Libertyville was closed Thursday after chain-reaction crash involving three school buses and a dump truck sent 17 children to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Daily Herald report

Seventeen children were taken to hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries after a chain-reaction crash Thursday morning involving three loaded school buses and a dump truck near Libertyville.

Lake County authorities said the busses with children ages 5-14 were traveling west on Route 137 (Buckley Road) at River Road at about 10:45 a.m. when a dump truck carrying landscaping materials struck the rear of one of the busses, pushing it into the others.

The buses were carrying children and counselors from the North Suburban YMCA summer camp in Northbrook.

No critical injuries were reported, but approximately 144 students and counselors were evaluated by paramedics.

Parents were instructed not to come to the scene, as arrangements were being made to bring the students back to camp. They were told to call (847) 272-7250 for more information.

The three bus drivers and the 44-year-old Elgin man driving the truck were uninjured. No tickets were issued but are likely for the truck driver, Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

YMCA staff members worked with the busing company to transport all of the children and counselors back to camp.

