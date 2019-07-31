Police: Son will be charged in Park Ridge woman's slaying

Park Ridge police have scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m. today to announce charges against the son of a 74-year-old woman found stabbed to death in their home Monday.

Park Ridge Police Executive Officer Tom Gadomski said David Gadomski, 47, would be charged with his mother's murder.

Judith Krystyniak was discovered dead in her home Monday after a police social worker made a well-being check at the home on the 1900 block of Courtland Avenue as part of a follow-up investigation from a previous police interaction there.

Gadomski said the son has had interactions with police in the past and noted he suffered from "mental health issues."

After an autopsy Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled Judith Krystyniak's death a homicide due to "stab and incised" wounds.

It's unclear when she was killed.