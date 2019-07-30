Teen country star Ali Morgan returns to perform at North Aurora Days festival

Silverado Records recording artist Ali Morgan will return to her hometown to perform at the North Aurora Days festival. Courtesy of Ali Morgan

When did the North Aurora Days festival get started? Even festival organizers aren't quite sure.

"I haven't been able to get an exact date when it began, but we are confident to say it's been 35 years plus," said village Trustee Mark Gaffino, chairman of the North Aurora Days committee.

The festival returns this week to Clock Tower Plaza at Randall Road and Oak Street. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 2; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 3; and 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Admission is free.

Returning highlights include live musical entertainment, beer and wine tent, Run for the Riverfront 5K/10K races at Mooseheart, carnival rides, fishing derby, Touch-a-Truck, and more.

"Every year it's my goal to add an event to keep it fresh," Gaffino said. "This year we added dodgeball for students at Jewel Middle School."

Unfortunately, he said, a new teen talent show that was planned had to be canceled due to lack of interest. However, he added, "we will have local talent Ali Morgan (a North Aurora native and Silverado Records recording artist) perform Saturday afternoon. We may try again next year and get the word out earlier in the year."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The festival kicks off Friday with an emergency vehicle parade at 6:30 p.m. There will be fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Saturday; and a pet parade at noon Sunday.

The entertainment lineup at Clock Tower Plaza on Friday features Billy Croft and the 5 Alarm at 6:30 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m.; on Saturday, The Moods at 6:30 p.m., and Fool House at 9 p.m. The "Party in the Park" from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday on the riverfront features Strung Out at 3:30 p.m.

All of this fun takes a lot of work and a lot of helpers to put together.

"I have been involved for approximately 20 years -- the last eight as chairperson -- which is a honor for me as I've been a resident for 58 years," Gaffino said. "Our committee is made up of six community members as well as seven staff.

"We meet monthly year-round, sharing ideas and experiences. We have approximately 70 volunteers to put our event on and are grateful for the community volunteerism. Our North Aurora Lions Club and North Aurora Mothers Club serve at our beer and wine tent."

Gaffino's tips for a fun time at North Aurora Days?

"It's all good," he said. "Fireworks are Saturday night; you can view them from the festival site or Walgreens on Oak Street, or any area north of Oak and west of Randall." As for parking, "At the Blessed Sacrament church on Oak Street, we offer a golf cart shuttle for those who need it."

Gaffino is looking forward to the start of the festival on Friday.

"When all the prep work is finished and the event begins on Friday evening, I stand back and take it all in -- seeing all the people enjoying themselves, talking and laughing -- it makes it all worthwhile."

For details, see www.northauroradays.org.