Police seek video of fatal Arlington Heights skateboarding accident

Arlington Heights police are looking for any videos that may have captured the skateboarding accident Saturday night that took the life of a 17-year-old Buffalo Grove High School student.

The ongoing investigation into the death of Levi Matsuda of Buffalo Grove includes a search of online sources for any recordings that may show the moment the teen skateboarder separated from the moving SUV he had been holding onto as it traveled down the 4100 block of North Ridge Avenue.

So far, police have only interviewed the 2015 Honda Pilot's teen driver, who remained at the scene after the deadly accident. There were no other occupants of the vehicle, and police haven't yet found anyone else who witnessed the crash.

"Our detectives are still looking for witnesses and any other information that may be related to the incident," Sgt. Peter Milutinovic said Tuesday. "Nowadays you wonder if somewhere perhaps it was recorded or is somewhere online. We're giving time for some information to surface."

Milutinovic expects the investigation to wrap up sometime next week, after which a determination will be made if charges will be filed against the juvenile driver of the car. The police department's traffic bureau, which is completing an accident reconstruction of the scene, is being assisted by the criminal investigations bureau, which is looking for witnesses and videos.

Following an autopsy Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner's office determined the death to be accidental from multiple injuries consistent with the skateboard crash.

How exactly the teen separated from the vehicle -- whether he lost his grip or let go intentionally -- and how fast the car was going are questions still being examined as part of the investigation, Milutinovic said.

Also Tuesday, funeral arrangements for Levi Matsuda were released. Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights. On Saturday, prayers will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by the funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road in Buffalo Grove. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines.