Crime

Park Ridge woman stabbed to death Monday

 
Daily Herald report

A 74-year-old Park Ridge woman died of multiple "stab and incised" wounds Monday, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported Tuesday.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Judith Krystyniak was found dead in her home on the 1900 block of Courtland Avenue at about noon Monday after police conducted a well-being check, according to a WGN report.

Police officials told WGN the woman's death was isolated and they believe there is no danger to the public.

There were no indications anyone was being questioned or in custody in connection with the investigation.

