Park Ridge police investigating 'suspicious death' woman

Park Ridge police are investigating the death of a woman found in her home on the 1900 block of Courtland Avenue as "suspicious," according to a WGN report.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said an autopsy was scheduled Tuesday for 74-year-old Judith Krystyniak.

The woman's body was found by police shortly after noon Monday during a requested well-being check by police.

Police officials told WGN the incident was isolated and they believed there was no danger to the public.

There were no indications that anyone was being questioned or in custody in connection with the investigation.