Water main break causes road to buckle in Mount Prospect

A water main break Monday in Mount Prospect caused water to gush across Northwest Highway, leading to the temporary closure of the road. Courtesy of Mount Prospect Police Department

A stretch of Northwest Highway in Mount Prospect had to be shut down Monday afternoon when a water main break caused the roadway to buckle, officials said.

Water was gushing in the northwest-bound lanes of Northwest Highway between Louis and Albert streets as of 1 p.m., forcing the temporary closure of the major thoroughfare, according to Police Officer Greg Sill.

As Public Works Department crews were brought in to do repairs, traffic reopened to one lane in each direction. Temporary lane closures were expected through the overnight hours.