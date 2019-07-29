Suburban congressman Lipinski in California garlic fest crowd during shooting

U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, a Western Springs Democrat, was at the Gilroy Garlic Festival when a gunman opened fire, killing three people.

Lipinski, who was vacationing, issued the following statement Monday:

"My wife Judy and I were at the Gilroy Garlic Festival during the shooting. The shooter was not far from us as we heard the loud 'pops,' which seemed to get closer as we ran. We are very thankful to law enforcement. The tragedy would have been far worse if not for their quick action. Also, the festival staff did a great job in the aftermath.

"Judy and I are okay. Thank God. We pray for those killed and injured, and for their families.

"The level of gun violence in our nation is sickening. It is an issue we must deal with not only legislatively, but spiritually and socially."