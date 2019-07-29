Satisfy your cravings at Taste of the Towns in Lake Zurich Aug. 4

Food vendors scheduled to offer their wares at Lake Zurich Taste of the Towns include Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, BBQ'd Productions, California Pizza Kitchen, Nothing Bundt Cakes and many more. Daily Herald File Photo

You will have a chance to sample the wares of a variety of local food and beverage vendors when the LZ Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 13th annual Lake Zurich Taste of the Towns.

The event will take place, rain of shine, from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich.

The 13th annual Lake Zurich Taste of the Towns will run from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Paulus Park, offering food, music, a bags tournament and more. - Courtesy of the LZ Area Chamber of Commerce

Tasting tickets can be purchased in advance for $30 for 15, $50 for 25, or $90 for 50 until midnight, Tuesday, July 30. Tickets purchased at the event will be $15 for five, $30 for 10, $65 for 25, or $112.50 for 50. Vendors will offer samples from their menus for one ticket. Some will also offer full portions for two tickets.

The event is family-friendly, and children's activities will be presented throughout the day, including Glowby the Bubbler. Other entertainment will include Jazz City, a District 95 student musical group, and DJ Ken Murphy from AMP Event Professionals.

Glowby the Bubbler performs at a previous Lake Zurich Taste of the Towns in Paulus Park. - Courtesy of the LZ Area Chamber of Commerce

A bags tournament will be held at 4 p.m. Entry is $30 per team of two. It is limited to 16 teams; register by July 29 at lzacc.com/bags; if spots are available, teams may be able to enter on-site.

For details, including a list of expected vendors, visit lzacc.com.