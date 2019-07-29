Road buckling closes Northwest Highway in Mount Prospect

All lanes of Northwest Highway between Louis and Albert streets in Mount Prospect are closed due to roadway buckling, officials said.

The closure was reported by police and village officials on village social media accounts about 2 p.m. Monday.

Police Officer Greg Sill said it was not immediately clear how extensive the buckling is and how long the closure would be in effect. Police advised drivers to use alternate routes.

Check back to dailyherald.com for updates.