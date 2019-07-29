Crime

Police probing shooting of 29-year-old at Woodridge apartment complex

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Woodridge police are investigating a weekend shooting that investigators believe stemmed from an argument, authorities said Monday.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot about 11:51 p.m. Saturday outside at an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Woodward Avenue.

The first officer to arrive found the man with a gunshot wound and helped him until he was taken to a hospital. Police did not immediately describe the nature of the man's injuries or how many times he was shot.

"This is an active investigation," Woodridge police spokesman Jim Hoff said. "We're still chasing leads."

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (630) 960-8998 or crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us. Hoff said any tips received go directly to the detectives working the case.

