Man dies after Villa Park crash Sunday
A 77-year-old man died Sunday in a crash in Villa Park, police report.
The crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on southbound Route 83, near Riverside Drive.
The man was the only person in the car.
The driver's name is being withheld until family is notified.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Detective Louis Easton at (630) 592-6129 or leaston@invillapark.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.