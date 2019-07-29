Man dies after Villa Park crash Sunday

A 77-year-old man died Sunday in a crash in Villa Park, police report.

The crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on southbound Route 83, near Riverside Drive.

The man was the only person in the car.

The driver's name is being withheld until family is notified.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Detective Louis Easton at (630) 592-6129 or leaston@invillapark.com.