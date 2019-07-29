Crime

Lightfoot promises robust security at Lollapalooza

  • The Lollapalooza music festival will start Thursday in Chicago.

    The Lollapalooza music festival will start Thursday in Chicago. Associated Press, 2018

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday promised a "robust security plan" to protect patrons at this weekend's Lollpalooza music festival after a shooting Sunday at a California food festival.

"Every time something happens nationally -- you'll recall that there was a report a year ago that the Las Vegas shooter had secured a hotel room here -- so, we are taking all of these things into consideration," the mayor said.

Lighftoot said she plans to participate in a "table-top-exercise" on Tuesday, two days before music lovers are expected to descend on Grant Park, to test the "robust security plan" put together by the Chicago Police Department and organizers of Lollapalooza.

"We are vigorously, aggressively reaching out, planning and drawing upon resources form our federal partners to make sure that there's no incident here in Chicago," the mayor said.

