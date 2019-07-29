Carpentersville man pleads guilty to home invasion, aggravated battery

A Carpentersville man who hid in a closet and attacked his ex-girlfriend in May 2017 in Lake in the Hills has pleaded guilty, officials said Monday.

Louis A. Hernandez, 51, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony home invasion, four counts of felony aggravated domestic battery and one count of felony aggravated battery, according to a news release from the McHenry County state's attorney's office.

Hernandez hid in a bedroom closet at his ex-girlfriend's home and waited for her to return. When she and her girlfriend arrived, he jumped out of the closet and started to beat and choke them. His ex-girlfriend was able to talk him into releasing them after about five hours.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.