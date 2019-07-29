At least one person hurt in Streamwood explosion, fire
At least one person was hurt in an explosion and subsequent townhouse fire Monday in Streamwood, officials said.
Authorities responded to reports of a fire on the 0-100 block of East Shagbark Lane shortly after 4 p.m. Streamwood Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Schmidt said damage has been contained to the single address and fire crews are still on scene.
Schmidt didn't know the condition of the victim or if anyone else was injured. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
