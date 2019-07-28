State Rep. Mary Edly-Allen to host coffee meetings throughout district

State Rep. Mary Edly-Allen will host a series of "coffee with constituents" meetings throughout the 51st district in August. Edly-Allen said in a news release she hopes the coffee event will make people more comfortable talking to her about their ideas, concerns or issues. The events are free and open to the public. Each event will run from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Edly-Allen will be at the Fremont Public Library, at 1170 N. Midlothian Road in Mundelein, on Thursday, Aug. 8; the Cook Memorial Public Library, at 413 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville, on Tuesday, Aug. 13; the Barrington Area Library, at 505 N. Northwest Hwy., on Thursday, Aug. 15; and the Ela Area Public Library, at 275 Mohawk Trail in Lake Zurich, on Tuesday, Aug. 20.