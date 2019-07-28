Prospect Heights meeting on Wolf Road sidewalk improvements

Prospect Heights is holding a public information meeting regarding proposed sidewalk improvements along Wolf Road between Palatine Frontage Road and the Prospect Heights Metra Station. The purpose is to seek public input and comments on the preliminary design plans.

The meeting will be held in an open house format at the Prospect Heights City Hall, 8 N. Elmhurst Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Exhibits will be on display for viewing and representatives from the city and its consultant will be available for discussion and to answer questions. Inquiries may be directed to City Administrator Joe Wade at (847) 398-6070. This meeting will be accessible to persons with a disability; call city hall for any needed special accommodations.