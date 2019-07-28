Police: Wheaton man punched, elbowed four police officers

A DuPage County judge set bail at $100,000 on Sunday for a Wheaton man charged with striking four police officers as they arrested him Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving.

Lucas Sage, 21, of the 1000 block Briarbrook Drive, faces four counts of aggravated battery, one count of criminal damage to government supported property, one count of aggravated resisting a police officer and several misdemeanor charges, including DUI, stemming from the altercation, authorities said.

Sage was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday when Wheaton police responded to a call about a possibly intoxicated driver on Briarbrook Drive, police said.

When officers arrived, Sage was no longer in his vehicle but instead chasing a man through a parking lot, authorities said. Sage then attempted to leave the scene but was told by officers to stop, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office and police.

Sage then threatened and lunged toward one of the officers, punched one in the face several times, punched another officer in the mouth, elbowed an officer in the head and elbowed another in the chest, authorities allege.

After being taken into custody, Sage head-butted the cage inside a squad car and continued to threaten officers, officials said.

"I am extremely proud of the four officers involved in this case as they demonstrated tremendous restraint and professionalism," Wheaton Police Chief Bill Murphy said in an announcement of the arrest. "Day in and day out, the men and women of the Wheaton Police Department continue to impress me with their professionalism and commitment to the residents of Wheaton and for that we are all grateful. I am also grateful that the injuries sustained by our officers do not appear to be serious at this time."

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said his office "will do everything within our power to ensure that anyone suspected of attacking a police officer faces the full force and effect of the law."

Sage's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 26.