Palatine man killed in California hit-and-run

A 25-year-old Palatine man was killed last week when struck by a hit-and-run driver as he walked along a road in central California, the Modesto Bee is reporting.

Brian K. Crooks died July 23 after being hit by a 2003 or 2004 Infiniti G35 in a rural area southwest of Modesto. Investigators from the California Highway Patrol are searching for the driver and vehicle, which is likely to have damage to its front end.

"We owe it to the family of the deceased to find out exactly what happened," Public Information Officer Tom Olsen said Sunday. "They deserve nothing less."

Crooks was a 2012 graduate of Fremd High School, according to an obituary published in the Daily Herald.