Deerfield-area man missing, may be endangered

Authorities are seeking the public's help in location a missing Deerfield-area man who may be endangered.

Raj Rawal, 50, was reported missing by his family Saturday after he left his home in the 300 block of Inverrary Lane on his bicycle without his wallet or keys, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

His bicycle and cellphone were found later on the Des Plaines River Trail near Lake-Cook Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Buffalo Grove, sheriff's police said.

Rawal is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, with brown hair, black eyes and a dark olive complexion, authorities said.

His family told police he's been showing signs of depression recently, sheriff's police said.

Searchers have been using police dogs, a drone, a helicopter and an airboat to find him, but so far have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.