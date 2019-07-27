News

Aurora police investigate fatal shooting Friday night

  • Aurora police detectives are investigating a fatal Friday night shooting in the 400 block of East Benton Street, the department tweeted.

Daily Herald Report

Aurora police said late Friday night that they are investigating a fatal shooting in the 400 block of East Benton Street.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aurora police said on Twitter.

Detectives are on the scene investigating, according the tweet, which also advises that anyone with information call investigators at (630) 256-5500.

