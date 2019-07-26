Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 travels through the suburbs

Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 is making its way through the suburbs, and is scheduled to arrive in West Chicago at about 2:30 p.m.

The locomotive is passing through Wadsworth, Northbrook, Des Plaines, Elmhurst and Wheaton on its way to the Larry S. Provo Training Center, where it will be on display through Monday.

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were commissioned in the 1940s to haul heavy tonnage and handle steep terrain between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, South said. No. 4014 made its final run in 1959 and was eventually put on display in Pomona, California.

After acquiring it in 2013, Union Pacific worked to restore the steam engine to its former glory. The 4014 operated for the first time in 60 years this May and is now on its "Great Race Across the Midwest," drawing crowds from across the country and the world.

No. 4014 and a new multimedia walk-through exhibit, called Experience the Union Pacific Train Car, will be open in West Chicago from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Various groups, including the Illinois Railway Museum and the West Chicago City Museum, also will have coordinating displays.

The locomotive's schedule, route and a live GPS tracker can be found at www.up.com/heritage/steam/.