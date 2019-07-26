Streamwood lane closures on Irving Park Road

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that improvements to Irving Park Road between Madison Drive and Bartlett Road in Streamwood will require lane closures and width restrictions starting Thursday, Aug. 1, weather permitting. The project consists of widening the road to two lanes in each direction with left-turn lanes, the addition of a bike and walking path, and noise wall and drainage improvements. In order to complete the work, one lane will be maintained in each direction with a width restriction of 11 feet. The work is expected to be complete next summer. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.