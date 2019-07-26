Lake County sheriff's police dog one of seven finalists for national honor

Lake County sheriff's deputy John Forlenza and canine officer Dax will be traveling to Hollywood in October for the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Dax is a finalist in the Law Enforcement/Arson Dog category. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's office

Dax, the Lake County sheriff's top dog, is going Hollywood.

The police dog is a finalist in the Law Enforcement/Arson category for the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, the sheriff's office announced Friday on its Facebook page.

The seven finalists -- chosen by online voters and a celebrity panel of experts -- along with their human companions, will travel to Hollywood for the awards gala on Oct. 5, where the winner will be named. The show is set to air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, on the Hallmark Channel.

The sheriff's office could barely contain its enthusiasm on the Facebook page: "YOU DID IT LAKE COUNTY!! Roll out the red carpet because K9 Dax is going to Hollywood, as your Hero Dog!! Your votes put him over the top in the law-enforcement category! Great work, Lake County! Please join us in saying congrats to this awesome guy!!"

The other finalist categories include Shelter Dogs, Guide/Hearing Dogs, Military Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs, Service Dogs and Therapy Dogs.

The public can vote to help determine the overall winner through Sept. 9 at herodogawards.org.

Being selected as a finalist was the validation of a career that began nearly four years ago.

During that time, Dax has been directly responsible for tracking and successfully apprehending more than 70 suspects, authorities said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

He has also tracked and located dozens of missing or endangered children and adults and performed more than 100 narcotics searches, which have led to the seizure of more than 17 kilos of cocaine, heroin and other narcotics, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, about $750,000 in currency, dozens of firearms, and vehicles, authorities said.

Dax has received plaudits in the past.

In February, Dax was named K9 of the Year by the K9s of Valor Foundation -- he was one of just 100 police dogs nominated from around the country. In April, he received the Valor Award from the 100 Club of Chicago. A department spokesman says it is believed to be the first time the group has presented the award to a police dog.

The group, which provides financial help to families of fallen officers, recognized Dax and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, as well as Deputy Ray Gilbert for their quick actions in 2018 when they were confronted by a gunman. During the confrontation, in which Gilbert shot a gunman, Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said the two deputies and Dax protected each other in a life-or-death situation.

• The Associated Press and Daily Herald reports contributed to this article.