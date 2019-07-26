'I wanted to feel that rumble': Suburbanites flock as Big Boy No. 4014 makes its way to West Chicago

A distinctive whistle sound announced the world's largest steam locomotive would soon arrive.

The newly restored Big Boy No. 4014 had powered through the suburbs Friday as part of its "Great Race Across the Midwest." By around 2:10 p.m., the behemoth was rolling into downtown West Chicago for three days of public viewing before moving on to Des Moines, Iowa.

Hundreds of spectators lined the tracks at the West Chicago waiting for the 600-ton Big Boy to slowly come to a stop at the train station.

Susan Rosenberg was among them.

"I wanted to feel that rumble and be close," the Deer Park resident said. "When it came by, I got steam spray on my feet."

She said she was intrigued by how massive it was.

"It's like any locomotive you've ever seen on television or movies on steroids," she said.

The locomotive had crossed Dempster Street in Des Plaines at 12:12 p.m. with a crowd of about 200 lining the tracks to watch it chug by. Children on the playground of the adjacent Sunny Day Care shrieked their excitement as the whistle blew and the steam-driven pistons emitted a sush, sush, sush sound.

The crowd included people of all ages, some in lawn chairs, others rushing up at the last minute. One person talked of the thrill of seeing the giant lumbering along rather than sitting quietly for examination, and another said he hoped it would be running in another 50 years.

The locomotive also was passing through Wadsworth, Northbrook, Elmhurst and Wheaton on its way to the Larry S. Provo Training Center, where it will be on display through Monday.

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were commissioned in the 1940s to haul heavy tonnage and handle steep terrain between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. No. 4014 made its final run in 1959 and was eventually put on display in Pomona, California.

After acquiring it in 2013, Union Pacific worked to restore the steam engine to its former glory. The 4014 operated for the first time in 60 years this May and is now on its "Great Race Across the Midwest," drawing crowds from across the country and the world.

No. 4014 and a new multimedia walk-through exhibit, called Experience the Union Pacific Train Car, will be open in West Chicago from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Various groups, including the Illinois Railway Museum and the West Chicago City Museum, also will have coordinating displays.

The locomotive's schedule, route and a live GPS tracker can be found at www.up.com/heritage/steam/.