Two pedestrians hit by Grayslake police car
A police car hit two pedestrians in Grayslake Thursday morning, officials said.
Lake County sheriff's deputies were called to Center Street and Seymour Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. after the Graylake police car going west on Center tried to turn left onto Seymour and hit two women crossing the street, according to Sgt. Chris Covelli with the sheriff's office
The women, a 22-year-old from Third Lake and a 30-year-old from Grayslake, were in the designated crosswalk, Covelli said. They reported they were halfway across the street when they were hit.
Both women were checked by paramedics and neither was taken to a hospital, Covelli said. The officer wasn't injured.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
