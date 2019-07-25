Park City man charged in Gurnee home burglary

A man is charged with burglarizing a Gurnee house July 10.

Lawrence K. Starks, 51, is charged with a felony count of residential burglary for the July 10 break-in at a house in the 500 block of Belle Plaine Avenue, according to a statement from Gurnee police.

Police were called about 12:45 p.m. with reports that the front door of the home was kicked open, police said. Witnesses saw Starks running from the house before police arrived.

• For the complete story, visit Chicago.sun.times.com.