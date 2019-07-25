Images: Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake

The Lake County Fair continues Thursday in Grayslake with fairgoers enjoying rides, food and displays. And there were plenty of awards handed out in the goat barn.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Caleb Linneman of Hebron hangs out in the swine barn after showing sheep Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Shelby Steggerda of Gurnee got to hold a bunny while her dad, Mark Steggerda, takes a photo Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Fairgoers enjoy a ride Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake. The fair continues through Sunday.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Goat judge Cheryl Landeck concentrates before making a decision on the club/family class entires Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Plenty of animals to learn about at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Goat judging taking place Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Zoli's Woodcarving has a large selection of items on display at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Joan Eppers of Beach Park won a Grand Champion award for her garden special arrangements entry at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A goat gets a head scratch during judging Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Carnival rides bring out a mix of emotions Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer There's plenty of good food to enjoy at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.