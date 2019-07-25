Images: Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake

Lake County

The Lake County Fair continues Thursday in Grayslake with fairgoers enjoying rides, food and displays. And there were plenty of awards handed out in the goat barn.

Caleb Linneman of Hebron hangs out in the swine barn after showing sheep Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
Shelby Steggerda of Gurnee got to hold a bunny while her dad, Mark Steggerda, takes a photo Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
Fairgoers enjoy a ride Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake. The fair continues through Sunday.
Goat judge Cheryl Landeck concentrates before making a decision on the club/family class entires Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
Plenty of animals to learn about at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
Goat judging taking place Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
Zoli's Woodcarving has a large selection of items on display at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
Joan Eppers of Beach Park won a Grand Champion award for her garden special arrangements entry at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
A goat gets a head scratch during judging Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
Carnival rides bring out a mix of emotions Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
There's plenty of good food to enjoy at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
There's plenty of award winning artwork to see at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
