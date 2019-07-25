Fundraiser for horse therapy program in Grayslake Saturday

Equestrian Connection, a nonprofit group that offers therapy sessions with horses, is hosting a wine tasting fundraiser this weekend. The "Horses for Healing" Wine Tasting Benefit will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Wine Knows at 1130 Washington St., Grayslake. There will be 12 wines to sample, as well as appetizers and desserts. All proceeds will be used for programming and scholarships to help Warren Township families in need of Equestrian Connection's therapeutic services. The eight-week program has been used to help people with anxiety, depression, ADHD and a range of other issues or life events, such as a major loss. Tickets to the event are $25 at the door or $20 if purchased ahead at one.bidpal.net/horsesforhealing.