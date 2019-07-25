Fox Valley police reports
Batavia
• An iPhone valued at $1,000 was stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of Burton Drive between July 18 and 9:22 a.m. Monday.
• Joshua J. Perreault, 18, of the 1600 block of Oak Street, St. Charles, was charged at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday with theft of a bike valued under $500 from McDonald's, 125 W. Wilson St., according to police.
