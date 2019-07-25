Aliano's to receive $25,000 for patio expansion in East Dundee

An Italian restaurant in downtown East Dundee will receive the first commercial facade improvement grant awarded through the village's revamped program.

Owners of Aliano's Ristorante at 310 N. River St. are investing about $62,000 into the expansion of an outdoor dining patio and landscaping wall, work for which is already under way, Village Administrator Jennifer Johnsen said. The village board this week unanimously agreed to reimburse $25,000 of those project costs, the maximum amount offered by East Dundee.

Aliano's was one of three property owners to apply for the village's facade improvement program, which was overhauled and reinstated last month after a two-year hiatus. The funding is available through a 0.75% sales tax imposed within the Dundee Crossings business development district covering the downtown area and large portions of routes 72 and 25.

The goal is to spur private investment and improve the overall appearance of the area. The Aliano's patio project does both, Johnsen said, while also enhancing the streetscape and pedestrian experience.

"It's quite breathtaking, and it's all right in the heart of the downtown," she said. "It's a beautiful project."

Aliano's proceeded with the work at its own risk before funding was approved, hoping to complete the project as quickly as possible, Johnsen said. In addition to the pavers and wall outlined in the grant application, the patio space includes a pergola, outdoor bar and fire pits.

Given the restaurant's "high-profile" location in the downtown and its potential for generating revenue quickly, Trustee Scott Andresen said, "I think that (project) absolutely makes sense for us right now."

East Dundee only budgeted for one commercial grant for the 2019-20 fiscal year, but officials now are trying to find some additional funding for a second potential project.

The former M & W Wholesale Meats building at 315 Fourth St. recently was acquired by Blair Motl, who proposed completing $65,000 worth of renovations and marketing the property for a new tenant, according to village documents.

Possible uses for the facility, detailed in Motl's application, include private events, seasonal pop-ups and storage for local restaurants or other businesses, Johnsen said. But before committing any grant money toward the project, East Dundee trustees agreed they needed a clearer image of the property's future.

The village board offered its conditional approval for awarding Motl a $25,000 grant, as long as he is able to narrow his scope and provide more specifics on potential tenants. Johnsen expects trustees to consider an updated proposal next month if the village finds some wiggle room in the budget.

"The board doesn't really want to invest in something without having more information about what that investment might be," Johnsen said. "But (Motl's) intent is to fix the facade, and that benefit alone was very attractive to the village."

The village board also denied an application from PSIMET, which requested a matching $3,625 grant for brick restoration and tuckpointing on its Jackson Street building. The scope of the work was too small and "seemed like more of a maintenance project rather than something that would transform the facade," Johnsen said, noting the village would be open to considering a larger-scale project at that location in the future.

East Dundee expects to reopen the application process for the 50/50 facade grant during its next budget cycle, which begins May 1. Any business or property owners interested in exterior improvements are encouraged to reach out to the village ahead of time, Johnsen said.