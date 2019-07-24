Theft, forgery trial for daughter of Park City mayor set for Oct. 7

The trial of a longtime Park City employee and daughter of Mayor Steve Pannell has been set for Oct. 7.

Amy Sutton, 50, of Lindenhurst, was charged last year in connection with the theft of more than $20,000 from Park City. Sutton pleaded not guilty in November to charges of theft of government property, forgery and official misconduct.

The trial date was set by Lake County Judge Daniel Shanes at a hearing Wednesday morning.

Sutton's attorney Doug Zeit said after the hearing there have been some discussions of a deal with prosecutors but there is nothing pending.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Fred Day said he will speak with Park City officials about the case before the next scheduled status hearing on Aug. 14.

Authorities say Sutton illegally issued checks to herself between December 2012 and October 2018 while she was in charge of Park City's municipal payroll.

Pannell, who has been mayor of Park City for 19 years, said last year that his daughter was employed by Park City for 16 years. Sutton was fired from her job around the time she was charged.