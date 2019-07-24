Quigley, Mueller draw answers out of Mueller about Trump praising WikiLeaks, his Russia ties

Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat, questions former special counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington on his report on Russian election interference. Associated Press

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat, questions former special counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday as he testifies on Capitol Hill before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference. Associated Press

Two local Democrats focused on national security and Russian meddling in American elections Tuesday as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

In back-to-back hearings, lawmakers grilled Mueller about his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election that Trump won. In a lengthy report, Mueller concluded there wasn't evidence to show the Trump campaign conspired to meddle in the election, but he did not clear the president of trying to intervene in the investigation of potential collusion.

Democratic Reps. Mike Quigley of Chicago and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg participated in the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing.

During the hearing, Quigley asked Mueller about Trump tweets praising WikiLeaks, such as "'I love WikiLeaks.'"

"How do you react to that?" Quigley asked

"Problematic is an understatement," Mueller said, "in terms of giving ... some boost to what is and should be illegal activity."

Krishnamoorthi got a "yes" when he asked Mueller if individuals who lied about interacting with foreign powers could be blackmailed. He then cited Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, convicted of lying about conversations with Russians, and wondered about a potential national security risk.

"I cannot get into that mainly because many elements of the FBI are looking at that," Mueller said.

"Currently?" Krishnamoorthi questioned.

"Currently," Mueller said.

Although the report includes information about attempts to build a Trump tower in Moscow, it "does not address or detail the president's financial ties or dealings with Russia, correct?" Krishnamoorthi asked.

"Correct," Mueller said.

"Similarly, since it's outside your purview, it does not address questions whether (Russian) oligarchs engaged in money laundering through any of the president's businesses?" he said.

"Correct," Mueller said

The president said the report exonerated him, and Attorney General William Barr said it showed no conspiracy with Russia.

"I completely read the entire Mueller report, and do you know what I concluded?" the president said in a tweet. "There is no there -- there. We completely wasted everybody's time and taxpayers' money."

Quigley questioned Mueller about Donald Trump Jr.'s communications with WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign regarding Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, saying, "Is this behavior at the very least disturbing?"

"Disturbing and … also subject to investigation," Mueller said.

Toward the end of the hearing, Krishnamoorthi wondered, "Are you concerned (America) is not doing enough to prevent future election interference?"

"Much more needs to be done to protect against this intrusion, not only by the Russians but by others as well," Mueller said.