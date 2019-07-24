Lincolnshire police change dispatch services
Calls for police services in Lincolnshire are being handled by Deerfield's dispatch center, effective this week. Vernon Hills dispatchers had been taking Lincolnshire's 911 calls. The switch to Deerfield's center will dramatically reduce costs for Lincolnshire, officials said. Lincolnshire and Deerfield have a five-year contract for dispatch services. Deerfield also dispatches for the Bannockburn and Riverwoods police departments. Lincolnshire closed its dispatch center in 2013.
