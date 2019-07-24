Feder: WGN reporter 'furious' over image of noose on gas tank cover

The depiction of a noose over an automobile's gas tank cover prompted a reporter for Tribune Broadcasting WGN-Channel 9 to say it made her "sick to my stomach," Robert Feder writes.

"Saw this on the way home from work and it made me furious, afraid, and sick to my stomach," Courtney Gousman wrote on Twitter and Facebook Sunday.

"Given the history of the noose and how it was used to murder black Americans, this image speaks volumes -- no matter how it's explained away because it's plastered on a gas tank. #wideawake."

