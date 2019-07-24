Child struck by car in S. Elgin
A young girl was injured when she was struck by a vehicle near 150 State St. and Fire Station 21 in South Elgin, according to authorities.
The child was hit at approximately 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin. The severity of her injuries is not yet known.
