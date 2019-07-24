Bromley resigns from Schaumburg library board to move out of district

After six years as a Schaumburg Township District Library trustee, Gerald Bromley of Schaumburg has resigned midway through his second term because he is moving out of the district.

Bromely addressed his service on the board of trustees in a written statement.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to have served the patrons of our library and the greater community," he said. "Our library has made great strides by virtue of an enthusiastic leadership team, responsible board and dedicated personnel. I am quite confident of a bright future of collaboration and service for our diverse community."

In a statement of her own, library executive director Monica Harris praised Bromley's commitment to providing the community with the best library possible.

"No matter his role on the board, he approached his duties with concentration, curiosity and attention to detail," Harris said. "Trustee Bromley was a wonderful addition to our board and he will be tough to replace."

But his replacement is now among the immediate priorities of the board. Bromley had been serving as board president this year.

Board Vice President Jillian Bernas said trustees will be enacting a process to appoint a replacement based on the board's bylaws which likely will be discussed at their next meeting Aug. 19.

Bernas will take on Bromley's responsibilities as president at least temporarily for that meeting.