Trucks, large vehicles do heavy lifting to collect food

Lake County-area governments, organizations and companies put large vehicles to work to collect food for those in need Tuesday.

Nearly 50 agencies participated showcasing 50 large vehicles during the second annual "Lake County Responding to Hunger" Food Drive and Touch-A-Truck event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

Kids were allowed to climb on and learn about the big trucks in exchange for food and cash donations to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The event, which was organized by the Lake Branch of the American Public Works Association-Chicago Metro Chapter, featured vehicles from Lake County public works, police and fire departments. Kids got to see cherry pickers, front-end loaders, plows, military vehicles and excavators.

The inaugural event last year collected more than 6,000 pounds of food, along with cash donations, which supported Lake County food pantries.