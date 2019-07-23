Lake County

Trucks, large vehicles do heavy lifting to collect food

  • Taylor McGowan, 2, of Mundelein, has her photo taken behind the wheel of a village of Grayslake front-end loader at the second annual "Lake County Responding to Hunger" Food Drive and Touch-A-Truck event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

      Taylor McGowan, 2, of Mundelein, has her photo taken behind the wheel of a village of Grayslake front-end loader at the second annual "Lake County Responding to Hunger" Food Drive and Touch-A-Truck event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Items were collected Tuesday for the Northern Illinois Food Bank during the second annual "Lake County Responding to Hunger" Food Drive and Touch-A-Truck event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

      Items were collected Tuesday for the Northern Illinois Food Bank during the second annual "Lake County Responding to Hunger" Food Drive and Touch-A-Truck event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The Lake County sheriff's office had officers and vehicles participating Tuesday at the second annual "Lake County Responding to Hunger" Food Drive and Touch-A-Truck at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

      The Lake County sheriff's office had officers and vehicles participating Tuesday at the second annual "Lake County Responding to Hunger" Food Drive and Touch-A-Truck at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Hunter Smith, 5, left, Beckett Almarez, 4, and Grayson Smith, 3, all of Deerfield, check out an excavator vehicle courtesy of LF George company from Waukesha, Wisconsin, during the "Lake County Responding to Hunger" food drive and Touch-A-Truck event Tuesday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

      Hunter Smith, 5, left, Beckett Almarez, 4, and Grayson Smith, 3, all of Deerfield, check out an excavator vehicle courtesy of LF George company from Waukesha, Wisconsin, during the "Lake County Responding to Hunger" food drive and Touch-A-Truck event Tuesday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Lake County-area governments, organizations and companies put large vehicles to work to collect food for those in need Tuesday.

Nearly 50 agencies participated showcasing 50 large vehicles during the second annual "Lake County Responding to Hunger" Food Drive and Touch-A-Truck event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

Kids were allowed to climb on and learn about the big trucks in exchange for food and cash donations to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The event, which was organized by the Lake Branch of the American Public Works Association-Chicago Metro Chapter, featured vehicles from Lake County public works, police and fire departments. Kids got to see cherry pickers, front-end loaders, plows, military vehicles and excavators.

The inaugural event last year collected more than 6,000 pounds of food, along with cash donations, which supported Lake County food pantries.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 