Barrington's Summer Fun Thursdays features Pat McKillen

Barrington native Pat McKillen, singer, songwriter and guitarist, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in downtown Barrington. Courtesy of Village of Barrington

As a part of Barrington's continuing series of Summer Fun Thursdays, singer-songwriter Pat McKillen will be performing a free concert from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, on Cook and Station streets in downtown Barrington.

The Barrington Bank & Trust Family Fun Zone will be open at 6 p.m. for families to enjoy all evening, and classic cars are also welcome.

"One of our goals for Summer Fun Thursdays is to add more of an entertainment element to our Thursday night lineup of family-friendly events," says Patty Dowd Schmitz, director of communications, marketing and events at the Village of Barrington.

"We are so excited to welcome one of Barrington's favorite musicians, Pat McKillen, for a live, free performance in downtown Barrington."

A prolific songwriter, McKillen finds joy in every part of the creative process. Dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the organic nature of his songwriting, McKillen brings life to songs recorded mostly in his Chicago apartment.

The result is an evolving sound that couples a powerful and passionate voice with a fusion of musical genres, including folk, pop, and rock.

McKillen continues to adapt to an ever-changing music scene and always seeks to find ways to enhance the solo singer-songwriter experience. An experienced looper, he brings the layering techniques of the studio into the live setting for a performance that resonates with a wide range of ages and audiences.

The Barrington Bank & Trust Family Fun Zone features activities for all, including food by McGonigal's, candy and ice cream by SweetSpot of Barrington, SOUL Harbour therapy animals, Kaleidoscope School of Art, balloon artistry, face painting and games.

For details, visit www.enjoybarrington.com.